Praja Galam: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance urges CEC to act against ‘derelict’ police officers

DGP, DG (Intelligence), IG and Palnadu district SP blamed for inconvenience that was ‘‘deliberately caused to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’‘ at the venue and the disturbances that marred the meeting

March 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on March 18 (Monday) and submitted to him a copy of the letter written by them to the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), seeking stringent action against the police officers responsible for the inconvenience that was ‘‘deliberately caused to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbances that marred the Praja Galam meeting’‘ at Chilakaluripet on March 17. They demanded that the police officers concerned should be removed from the respective positions and kept away till the elections are completed.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah, State organising secretary K. Buchi Ram Prasad, BJP State media cell in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and JSP handloom cell president Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and the party’s Krishna district president B. Ramakrishna said that the visit of Mr. Modi has been duly intimated to the Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy well in advance i.e., on March 12, 2024 through a letter by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu but the arrangements were awful as the police officers concerned were callous in doing the required preparations.

‘’The DGP, DG (Intelligence) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, IG G. Pala Raju and Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankar Reddy have miserably failed in providing adequate security at the venue and controlling the crowds. As a result, the crowds surged towards the stage, which resulted in the interruptions of the sound system. This caused a lot of inconvenience to Mr. Modi. Besides, the power supply was cut off for about 11 minutes. The Prime Minister himself had to request the public to stay away from the poles but the police remained as mute spectators,’‘ they alleged.

‘’The police did not even allow Mr. Naidu and Mr. Kalyan to present bouquets, shawls and mementos to Mr. Modi even after the SPG personnel scanned the objects. Such was their highhanded behaviour. People were seen roaming in the ‘D-Zone’ earlier. It, therefore, appears that the local police, in connivance with the ruling YSR Congress Party, planned to sabotage the meeting,’‘ they alleged.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

