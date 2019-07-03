Andhra Pradesh

PR engineer in ACB net

more-in

Disproportionate assets unearthed during raids at five locations

Aleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Proddatur residence of Palla Subbaiah, an Assistant Executive Engineer with Panchayat Raj Department, and working in Mylavaram mandal of the district, on Tuesday and detected property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in five locations where they zeroed in on property worth ₹65.32 lakh, including three buildings and ₹22.92 lakh held in the name of his wife and house sites worth ₹12.62 lakh, besides nine cents of agricultural land in Kothapalli Panchayat in Proddatur mandal, worth ₹2.40 lakh.

A four-wheeler and three two-wheelers, gold weighing 1.34 kg, silver weighing 1.7 kg were also unearthed by the officials.

According to Director General of Police (ACB) Kumar Vishwajeet, P. Subbaiah entered government service as Assistant Engineer in Chittoor district in 1991 and had served in Mydukur and Duvvur in Kadapa district in the past, before joining Mylavaram MPDO’s office as Assistant Executive Engineer.

He was produced before the ACB court on Tuesday.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 1:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pr-engineer-in-acb-net/article28266219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY