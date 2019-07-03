PR engineer in ACB net

Aleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the Proddatur residence of Palla Subbaiah, an Assistant Executive Engineer with Panchayat Raj Department, and working in Mylavaram mandal of the district, on Tuesday and detected property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Simultaneous raids were conducted in five locations where they zeroed in on property worth ₹65.32 lakh, including three buildings and ₹22.92 lakh held in the name of his wife and house sites worth ₹12.62 lakh, besides nine cents of agricultural land in Kothapalli Panchayat in Proddatur mandal, worth ₹2.40 lakh.

A four-wheeler and three two-wheelers, gold weighing 1.34 kg, silver weighing 1.7 kg were also unearthed by the officials.

According to Director General of Police (ACB) Kumar Vishwajeet, P. Subbaiah entered government service as Assistant Engineer in Chittoor district in 1991 and had served in Mydukur and Duvvur in Kadapa district in the past, before joining Mylavaram MPDO’s office as Assistant Executive Engineer.

He was produced before the ACB court on Tuesday.