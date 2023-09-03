Power subsidy to be given for aqua ponds irrespective of aqua zone, says Nara Lokesh

September 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - UNGUTURU (WEST GODAVARI)

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday promised to offer power at ₹1.50 per unit for aquaculture both in and out of the aqua zone, if the TDP comes to power in 2024.

Currently, the government was offering a subsidy on power for the aqua ponds within the aqua zone. The Yuva Galam padayatra by Mr. Lokesh on Sunday arrived at Unguturu in West Godavari district.

Addressing a gathering here, Mr. Lokesh has said, “The aqua industry has been facing a lot of challenges and struggling with the rise in input cost. If TDP comes to power in 2024, power charges of ₹1.50 per unit would be given to aqua ponds, irrespective of the aqua zone.”

On the drinking water woes in habitations inside the Kolleru Lake, Mr. Lokesh expressed his disappointment over Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy setting aside the proposed Kolleru Regulator project.