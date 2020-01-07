Power staff relievedby TS stage protest

A large number of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.)-native employees relieved by Telangana State (TS) power utilities staged a demonstration at Vidyut Soudha here on Monday pleading for their absorption in AP-Genco, AP-Transco and the DISCOMs.

They expressed regret that the TS utilities relieved them during the pendency of the approval of the modalities of the Dharmadhikari Committee consequent upon a petition filed by them in the Supreme Court.

Besides, the Energy Secretary of A.P. wrote a letter to the CMD of TS-Genco and TS-Transco a couple of days ago requesting that no employee should be relieved at this juncture and that the A.P. utilities were not in a position to accommodate them.

There has been disagreement on the list of allocable employees and other matters but the TS utilities did not care to wait till the issues were sorted out by the apex court and the Dharmadhikari Committee complied with its orders, the protesting employees said.