Poverty rate in Andhra Pradesh reduced from 12% to 6% during YSRCP’s tenure, says party leaders

January 09, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) leaders heaped praises on Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the vision of the Chief Minister to ensure welfare has helped reduce the poverty rate in the State from 12% to 6%.

Participating in the party’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra on the 44th day in Guntakal Assembly constituency on January 9 Tuesday, they urged the people to keep their trust in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure prosperity of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy commended the Chief Minister’s “unwavering dedication” to empowering the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities.

“Despite numerous challenges, the YSRCP government led by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented transformative health and agriculture reforms such as Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, and other welfare schemes, benefiting the marginalised communities, he said.

The MLA also credited the Chief Minister for developing a hospital, a polytechnic college, and establishing a Revenue Division Officer (RDO) office in Guntakal town. The government allocated ₹130 crore for laying roads and boosting infrastructure in the Guntakal constituency. The government will launch the construction of the Dharamavaram Gate - Kasapuram Bridge to ease traffic congestion in the town soon, he said.

YSRCP MP Nandigama Suresh asserted that under Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, every household benefited from welfare schemes, leading to the reduction of the poverty rate from 12% to 6%.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said that the YSRCP government had been leading the nation with disbursing over ₹4 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme to the poor. Additionally, the government has implemented development projects worth ₹1,500 crore in each constituency, fostering growth, he added.