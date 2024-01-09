GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poverty rate in Andhra Pradesh reduced from 12% to 6% during YSRCP’s tenure, says party leaders

Despite challenges, the YSRCP government has implemented health and agriculture reforms, benefiting the marginalised communities, they say

January 09, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP leaders participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Guntakal in on Tuesday.

YSRCP leaders participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Guntakal in on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) leaders heaped praises on Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the vision of the Chief Minister to ensure welfare has helped reduce the poverty rate in the State from 12% to 6%.

Participating in the party’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra on the 44th day in Guntakal Assembly constituency on January 9 Tuesday, they urged the people to keep their trust in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure prosperity of the State. 

Speaking on the occasion, Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy commended the Chief Minister’s “unwavering dedication” to empowering the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities.

“Despite numerous challenges, the YSRCP government led by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented transformative health and agriculture reforms such as Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, and other welfare schemes, benefiting the marginalised communities, he said.

The MLA also credited the Chief Minister for developing a hospital, a polytechnic college, and establishing a Revenue Division Officer (RDO) office in Guntakal town. The government allocated ₹130 crore for laying roads and boosting infrastructure in the Guntakal constituency. The government will launch the construction of the Dharamavaram Gate - Kasapuram Bridge to ease traffic congestion in the town soon, he said.

YSRCP MP Nandigama Suresh asserted that under Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, every household benefited from welfare schemes, leading to the reduction of the poverty rate from 12% to 6%.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said that the YSRCP government had been leading the nation with disbursing over ₹4 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme to the poor. Additionally, the government has implemented development projects worth ₹1,500 crore in each constituency, fostering growth, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.