‘Potti Sriramulu will remain in Telugu hearts as a source of inspiration’

The sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu for the creation of Andhra State will be imprinted on the hearts of all the Telugu people for eternity, said Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas Rao.

On the occasion of the 67th death anniversary of the Telugu revolutionary, also known by the title ‘Amarajeevi,’ the State Creativity and Culture Commission, and the Krishna district administration organised an event to pay tributes to him in the city on Sunday.

“Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu went on a fast for 58 days to ensure the carving out of a separate Andhra State from Tamil Nadu to highlight the distinct culture and interests of the Telugu people. His sacrifices will be etched in the history of the Telugu States,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said.

“His sacrifices for the cause should be a source of inspiration for all of us,” said Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu.

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi paid her respects at the portrait of the revolutionary and said that the State government would take measures to ensure that Potti Sriramulu was remembered by all the people of the State.

The family members of Potti Sriramulu were honoured by the leaders and given awards. Various competitions were held for schoolchildren and books on Potti Sriramulu and Mahatma Gandhi were given away to the winners.