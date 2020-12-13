Postal cover on Alluri’s life to be released: official

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and Chief Post Master General M. Venkateswarlu here on Saturday released a postal cover on freedom fighter and historian Padala Rama Rao, who documented the life of Alluri Sitarama Raju.
Addressing a gathering of admirers of Alluri, Mr. Venkateswarlu has announced that the postal department has prepared to release a series of postal covers in coming months, detailing the life and freedom struggle led by Alluri in Andhra Pradesh.
“We have already selected freedom fighters, cultural events and places that depict the glorious past of the State for the covers. The postal covers on Kakinada Kaza, Sirimanotsav in Vizianagaram district have received huge response from the public,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.
Alluri Sitarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham founder Padala Veerabhadra Rao said that the valour displayed by Alluri during the Independence struggle needs to be highlighted as it would be an inspiration for the younger generations.
“The decision to focus on Alluri’s contribution to the struggle comes at a time when people of Telugu speaking States are forgetting him,” said Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, son of Mr. Rama Rao.
