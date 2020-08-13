Post responsibly on online platforms, say cyber experts

In an attempt to sensitise people on cybercrimes, a webinar on ‘Digital Shakti-Responsible Online Behaviour’ hosted by the AP CID, in association with the Cyber Peace Foundation, on Thursday.
Participating in the programme, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said the online platforms have become a place for abuse and trolling. She appreciated the APCID for launching the awareness initiative.
Additional DG (CID) P.V Sunil Kumar said every social media platform has their own rules regarding abuse, harassment and inappropriate posts. He also discussed the dos and don’ts to ensure safe use of online platforms.
Janice Verghese, Manager Communications Cyber Peace Foundation, said people should not trust everything posted online.
Shedding lights on the Section 354A of Indian Penal Code, she asked to users to verify the logo, names of the platform developers, feeback and reviews before downloading any application.
She explained how people could access secure links and share personal information. She also gave a demonstration on how to report on inappropriate posts online.
Sailaja Vadlamudi advised the teenagers to think before they post anything on social media platforms.
A workshop will be conducted on ‘CPC Volunteer Workshop (DIGITALHealth, wellness, Avoiding Addiction)’ by cybercrime experts On Friday. people can watch the webinar by clicking the lonk https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC9HKNl3ztEyKgSq8DcnLHMQ.
