Polytechnic teachers told to keep abreast with changing industry trends

January 13, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chadalavada Nagarani, the Commissioner of the Department of Technical Education, has said teachers should update their knowledge from time to time to keep up with the changing trends and transfer the same knowledge to their students.

Addressing the valedictory session of a week-long training for teachers of polytechnic colleges, jointly organised by the National Institute for Technical Teachers’ Training and the Department of Technical Education, held at SRM University-AP, Mangalagiri, on January 13 (Saturday), Ms. Nagarani urged the teachers to focus on revision of the classroom lessons and adequately train the students and help them face the examinations with confidence.

She asked the teachers to immediately start teaching the students the add-on courses and said that efforts were being made to bring innovative teaching modes to capture the students’ interest. She said the teachers should go beyond classroom teaching and ensure the all-round development of the students.

She advised them to study the emerging industry trends, identify its needs and train the students accordingly.

The training programme was attended by 123 faculty members from the civil, electrical, electronic and mechanical branches of government polytechnic colleges across the state.

SRM University registrar Prem Kumar, program coordinator Subbareddy, OSD Nageswara Rao, Technical Education and Training Council Secretary Ramana Babu, Joint Secretaries Satyanarayana Murthy and Janaki Ramaiah, Deputy Directors MAV Ramakrishna and Venu and others participated in the programme.