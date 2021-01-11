Poll code: politicians told to stay off Amma Vodi in rural schools

Teaching and non-teaching staff to organise the second phase launch

In view of the Model Code of Conduct announced by the State Election Commission with effect from January 9 in rural areas, the Department of School Education has directed political leaders and public representatives not to participate in the launch of the second phase of Amma Vodi, scheduled on January 11 (Monday), in the schools located in rural areas.

In an order issued on Sunday, Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu said the second phase of the programme would be organised in all the selected schools at the constituency level. But in the schools located in rural areas, the programmes would be conducted by the headmasters and teaching and non-teaching staff with the active participation of parents and children.

In the schools located in urban areas, everybody, including political leaders and public representatives could participate in the programme, he clarified.

In rural areas, he said, the headmasters should explain the objective of Amma Vodi and the ₹1,000 toilet-maintenance fund being deducted from the ₹15,000, to the parents.

They should also hold discussions with parents to get their inputs on stitching of uniforms and proper use of other school material supplied to children under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. The headmasters should also explain to the parents the academic activities taken up by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic period, the order said.