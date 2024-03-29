Politics in Nellore district reaches a new low with a surge in below-the-belt attacks

March 29, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NELLORE

The barrage of below-the-belt attacks in the form of abusive comments, usage of filthy language and derogatory references has taken politics to a new low in the Nellore district over the last week.

Earlier, the politics of Nellore was known to be elitist, given the high percentage of ‘educated and intellectual’ voters, opponents clashed over differences in their political ideologies rather than taking personal jabs at each other. However, the political discourse has deteriorated significantly.

The recent issue of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Kovur Assembly constituency, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, publicly speaking ill of his opponent, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy’s second marriage sparked furore across the district. The issue snowballed as leaders from across the political spectrum condemned Mr. Prasanna’s unprovoked attack on the district’s lone female candidate.

TDP Nellore Rural candidate Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy criticised the Kovur candidate for stooping to such a low to speak ill of a woman, who also happens to be distantly related to him.

With businessmen Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and P. Narayana in the fray, the political narrative by the rival camp revolves around affluent leaders. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, a known philanthropist, took exception to such remarks and stated: “Yes, I have money like many others, but I also have the heart to spend it on charity”.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was the first from the district in the current tenure to get noticed for his sharp, witty and sarcastic criticism. His absence is conspicuous today, as he is contesting as the YSRCP’s Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate.