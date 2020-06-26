Politicos remain indoors afterMLA tests positive for virus

People’s representatives in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts are exercising caution when it comes to meeting people, after YSRCP MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao representing Sringavarapukota in Vizianagaram district was tested positive for coronavirus on June 22.

Many leaders are avoiding public meetings and meeting people who approach their offices with grievances. They have urged people to send their pleas through WhatsApp or emails.

The ruling party leaders had been actively moving during the lockdown period and participating in programmes pertaining to various welfare schemes .

Things changed after Mr. Srinivasa Rao became the first people’s representative in the State to have contracted the infection. The MLA had participated in several programmes and ensured safe transportation of migrant workers. He was even tested negative after his return from the U.S.A. recently.

People’s representatives are undergoing COVID-19 test voluntarily. YSRCP leader Majji Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani have been tested negative.

It is learnt that Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who addressed a series of meetings in Amadalavalasa, Ponduru, Srikakulam and other places recently, is now avoiding meeting people.

His office staff have urged people to meet him only if there is an emergency. People with urgent grievances have been advised to approach Speaker’s OSD K. Hemasundar (9959991435) or pesonal assistant T. Venugopal (9381033433) during the office hours.

Recently, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas did not address the meeting held to mark the foundation day of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla. Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao has also urged people to send petititons through WhatsApp ort email.

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu’s office has requested people not to come directly to the office on the 80 feet Road. The TDP leaders even limited their protests condemning the arrest of Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu.

Dy. Tehsildar tests postitive

Meanwhile, the officials are worried after Deputy Tehsildar of Bobbili was tested positive fopr the virus.

Rigorous sanitation drives are continuing unabated in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas has been releasing videos conveying guidelines pertaining to lockdown norms.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal is opting for virtual conferences instead of face-to-face interaction with the officials.