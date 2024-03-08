GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political rivals-turned-allies join hands, vow to strengthen TDP-JSP alliance in Anakapalli

Defeating the YSRCP government is the need of the hour, and all good forces need to collaborate for the cause, say Konathala Ramakrishna and Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

March 08, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Konathala Ramakrishna called on his long-time political rival-turned-ally and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao at his residence here on March 8 (Friday).

Having competed against each other for various parties in multiple elections in the last two decades, the senior leaders from Anakapalli vowed to work together to strength the TDP-JSP alliance in the region.

The four-time MLA, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, who worked for the TDP for over three decades, had joined the YSRCP before the 2019 elections. He had returned to the TDP two months ago and vowed to ensure the defeat of the YRSCP in the coming elections.

The former Congress leader, Mr. Ramakrishna, who had joined the JSP recently, was announced as party candidate from Anakapalli Assembly constituency.

Both Mr. Ramakrishna and Mr. Veerabhadra Rao had vied with one another for the Anakapalli Assembly seat during the 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections. While Mr. Veerabhadra Rao (TDP) won in the 1999 elections, Mr. Ramakrishna (Congress) won in the 2004 elections. During the 2009 elections, Ganta Srinivasa Rao from the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) defeated both Mr. Veerabhadra Rao and Mr. Ramakrishna.

During their meeting, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said the rivalry between them was only political, but they had very friendly family relations.

“Now, we got an opportunity to work together for the betterment and future of the State. We are happy to support each other. People want to get rid of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and, for it, all good forces need to collaborate,” he said.

‘Mafia ruling the roost’

Sitting next to him, Mr. Ramakrishna reminded his relationship with the Dadi family. He alleged there were no values in the present ruling political party, and that mafia was ruling the roost.

“Many cases of sand, liquor and ganja smuggling are being reported. While irrigation projects have been ignored to the detriment of the farmers, lack of investments have rendered youth jobless. Besides, the State is debt-ridden,” Mr. Ramakrishna said, adding that defeating the YSRCP in the coming elections was a necessity.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.