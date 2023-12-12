Shifting Mekathoti Sucharitha from Prathipadu to Tadikonda is a bold move by YSRCP, say political pundits

December 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

Former Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, a three-time MLA from Prathipadu (SC) Assembly constituency, is likely to contest from Tadikonda Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. Tadikonda, a constituency of significant public interest in Andhra Pradesh, encompasses the capital city of Amaravati.

She was among the in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies announced by the YSRCP leadership. The YSRCP, on December 11 (Monday) appointed new in-charges for five SC constituencies that fall under undivided Ongole and Guntur districts, where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is said to be strong.

Ms. Sucharitha told The Hindu that she had requested the party leadership to allow her to contest from Tadikonda. Reiterating that she was committed to the goal set by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Sucharitha cited deep-rooted family and friendly ties in Tadikonda. She expressed confidence of winning the hearts of the voters there.

Challenges ahead

Farmers and other sections in Amaravati have been protesting against the YSRCP government since the announcement of the decision to set up three capitals and winning from here is not an easy task. Political experts are considering Tadikonda as one of the tough constituencies for the YSRCP in the 2024 elections. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is yet to announce its probable candidate from this constituency.

Ms. Sucharitha began her political journey as a Congress MLA representing Prathipadu in 2009 under the leadership of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. She joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after its formation by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2011. She was again elected as Prathipadu MLA in the 2012 bypoll.

Despite facing defeat in the 2014 elections, she earned the trust of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and secured victory in 2019. Her loyalty was rewarded when she got the home affairs portfolio in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet.

The YSRCP has made strategic changes to its cadres in the undivided Guntur, including shifting sitting MLAs and providing opportunities to new faces. These moves are seen as significant adjustments in response to the evolving political situation and the party’s goals for the upcoming general elections expected to be held between March and May 2024.

Major changes

The other changes in the undivided Guntur district include Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna from Vemuru Constituency who has been told to contest from Santanuthalapadu constituency. Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini has been shifted from Chilakaluripet to Guntur West on request. At the same time, the YSRCP has allowed Balasani Kiran Kumar to contest from Prathipadu (SC) constituency, Varikuti Ashok Babu from Vemuru (SC), Mallela Ramesh Naidu from Chilakaluripet, Ganji Chiranjeevi from Mangalagiri and Epuru Ganesh from Repalle constituency.