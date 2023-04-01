Political heat simmers at Puttaparthi | YSRCP, TDP leaders challenge each other to prove allegations

April 01, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s allegations of corruption against sitting Puttaparthi YSRCP MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy ignited a political controversy in the Constituency with leaders from both the parties challenging each other to prove the allegations, but it took a violent turn on April 1 with both Mr. Sridhar Reddy and former TDP MLA Palle Raghunath Reddy agreeing to meet at Satthemma Temple in the town to sort it out.

Sitting MLA Sridhar Reddy came to the temple at around 10 a.m. and after darshan came out of the temple to wait for the former Minister and whip Palle Raghunath Reddy, but the Sri Sathya Sai District police put Mr. Raghunath Reddy under house arrest. Despite tight security, the TDP leader with the support of his followers, climbed to the top floor of his building and jumped onto the neighbouring roof and made his way to the Satthemma Temple and sat on the road.

At this junction, followers of both the leaders began hurling slippers and coconut shells from both the sides. There were no reports of severe injuries to anyone, but the police had a tough time to bring the situation under control. A police vehicle was also damaged. “The police ironically only arrested Mr. Raghunath Reddy and whisked him away from the spot,” leaving the YSRC MLA.

The Telugu Desam Party workers sat on a dharna in front of the police station protesting against the arrest of Mr. Raghunatha Reddy. Both parties took out rallies in the town to prove their view point on the sensational comments made by Mr. Nara Lokesh on the development of the Puttaparthi Constituency.