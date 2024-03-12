GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political blame game begins as Tenali woman who praised YSRCP’s welfare schemes ‘ends life’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announces ex gratia of ₹20 lakh to the kin of the woman; family members allege that Geethanjali was trolled by activists of the opposition parties on social media

March 12, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The suspected suicide of 32-year-old G. Geethanjali, a resident of Tenali in Guntur district, has taken a political turn as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) resorted to blame game over the issue on March 12 (Tuesday).

Geethanjali’s family members lodged a police complaint alleging that she had ended her life after she was trolled on social media for expressing her gratitude for the YSRCP government’s welfare schemes of which she was a beneficiary. The family claimed that the people trolling her were activists of the opposition parties.

According to Railway Police, Geethanjali allegedly tried to end her life by jumping in front of the Janmabhoomi Express at Tenali on March 7 and was critically injured. She died while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur on March 11. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹20 lakh to the family of Geethanjali. Directing the officials to extend the necessary support to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister warned those attempting to tarnish the woman’s name of stringent action.

YSRCP leader Vasireddy Padma, who visited the house of Geethanjali, alleged that the woman was subjected to trolling on social media and psychologically harassed by the activists of the opposition parties, which forced her to resort to the extreme step.

Ms. Padma, the former Chairperson of State Women’s Commission, said that Geethanjali, in a video recently, had expressed her happiness over getting the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government.

However, TDP Guntur Parliamentary party president Tenali Sravan Kumar denied the allegations. “The YSRCP is levelling false allegations on the opposition parties for political gain,” he said. 

The investigation is on.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.