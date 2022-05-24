Andhra Pradesh: Police to ask for Interpol’s help to arrest former MLA

Bode Prasad allegedly assaulted Revenue staff during a raid on a ration shop

Bode Prasad allegedly assaulted Revenue staff during a raid on a ration shop

The Krishna district police will seek the assistance of Interpol to arrest former MLA Bode Prasad, who is wanted in an alleged attempt to murder case.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, along with his followers, reportedly attacked employees of the Revenue Department when they went to inspect a ration shop on May 17.

The accused attacked Deputy Mandal Revenue Officer G. Vijay Kumar, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Manga Raju and their staff when they were verifying the stocks and checking the registers. The officials reportedly found variations in the stocks, according to police.

When Mr. Vijay Kumar was recording the statement of the ration shop owner L. Arun Babu, the accused attacked them causing injuries.

Following a complaint, the Penamaluru police registered a case against 12 persons, including Mr. Prasad, and arrested nine accused. However, the former MLA reportedly fled the country to evade arrest.

“We have launched a hunt to nab Arun Babu. Police will take the help of Interpol to arrest Bode Prasad,” Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said.