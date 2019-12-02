Police step up security as PLGA week begins

The banned CPI (Maoist) began their People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week, here in Visakha Agency, on Monday. Till late in the evening, no untoward incidents were reported from the sensitive mandals of the Agency area.

Since the year 2000, the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) have been observing the PLGA week from December 2 to 8, to condemn the killing of three Central Committee Members of the banned outfit Seelam Naresh, Nalla Adi Reddy and Yerramreddy Santosh Reddy, by the security forces in Koyyuru forest in Karimnagar district, Telangana, on December 2, 1999.

In the past, it has been seen that the Maoist have been using this period to conduct meetings, distribute publicity material, go on a recruitment drive and create disturbances.

Keeping this in mind, the district police have ramped up the security and surveillance at all sensitive places, across the Agency.

According to the SP of Visakhapatnam district, Attada Babujee, adequate forces have been deployed and combined operation have been stepped up.

Anti-Maoist rally

Though there were no untoward incident from the Maoist side, but the residents of Paderu and Chintapalli, to major mandals in the Agency, had taken out a rally decrying the anti-development policy of the Maoists.

Speaking to the media, many youth suggested that the Maoists should not resort to destructive activities like blasting of cell towers and torching road building equipment. They questioned that if cell towers are blasted, how would they receive communication about their examinations and job opportunity and if roads are not allowed to come up, how would they ferry the injured and sick to the nearest health centres.