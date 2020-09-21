Police Seva app to provide 87 services to public

Step towards citizen-friendly policing, says Jagan after launch

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the AP Police Seva App, which will provide 87 services of the Police Department.

The app is intended to bridge the gap between the police and the public by taking the services to their doorstep through technology.

“The app with 12 modules on women’s safety, 15 modules on cyber safety and six on road safety besides other services is a step towards achieving citizen-friendly policing,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said after the launch at his camp office at Tadepalli.

“This app will minimise visitors to stations and public should treat Police Department as a service wing than a force,” the Chief Minister said.

Emergency help

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said public could register complaints, check FIR status and e-challans, file applications for passports, licences and no-objection certificates through the app. Further, it would also aid people during road accidents by alerting the nearest police station, providing information about and directions to the nearest hospitals, blood banks and pharmacies. Besides, updated information on missing persons and unidentified bodies would be disseminated, she said.

“The launch of the app is a great achievement. The department is improving its services by leveraging technology. The achievement of 37 awards at national level shows the utilisation of technology,” Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju were among those present. About 46,000 police personnel from about 1,000 locations across the State participated in the programme online.