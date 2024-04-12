GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Notices served on YSRCP, TDP activists over clash during poll campaign in Ongole

Three cases have been registered but no arrests made so far, say police

April 12, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam district police have served notices on 10 activists each of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for their alleged involvement in clashes during election campaign in Ongole on April 10 (Wednesday) night.

The police on April 11 (Thursday) registered three cases against the accused who allegedly resorted to attacks on each other during the campaign.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil said that notices had been served on the suspects and the investigation was on. “However, no arrests have been made so far,” he said.

Mild tension prevailed on April 12 (Friday) when former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy rushed to the police station, alleging that some YSRCP activists were taken into custody.

