Police registers case in Kandukur incident

December 29, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Nellore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) with regard to a stampede that occurred during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Kandukur in Nellore district. The police filed the case under Section 174 in the Kandukur police station. The names of the accused would be included in the FIR after investigation.

While seven people died in the stampede many sustained injuries. The police are investigating the reasons and persons responsible for the stampede that took place when Mr. Naidu arrived at Kandukur on Wednesday. He was expected to address a meeting in town as a part of his “Idemi Kharma” campaign. He cancelled the meeting and the road show and visited the local hospital to express solidarity with families of the victims. He announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of each victim.

According to information, during the roadshow, a few people fell into a sewage canal. Three people died on the spot due to suffocation, two died while being taken to the hospital and two more TDP workers died while undergoing treatment.