Police probing human trafficking racket

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), in association with police of different districts, is probing an inter-country human trafficking racket operating from the State.

Responding to video clips posted by a few women victims trapped in Dubai urging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police to help them, police swung into action and got them rescued.

Embassy help

The women were sent to Dubai on tourist visas with job promises by different agents in West Godavari, Kurnool and Krishna districts. But they were sent to different persons and some of them were reportedly pushed into flesh trade.

“We registered four cases in three districts and located a few women trapped in Dubai. Police contacted the Indian Embassy in UAE and brought back a few women and the remaining were kept under the safe custody of the Embassy,” said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, the Mogalturu and T. Narsapuram police in West Godavari, Kurnool and Kalidindi police in Krishna district registered cases against the fake agents, who were sending women to Dubai and other countries.

The alleged kingpin, A. Jyothi, a native of Palakol in West Godavari district, appointed the agents and is operating from Dubai, Mr. Sawang said.

West Godavari district SP Navdeep Singh Grewal said the Mogalturu police on Sunday arrested an agent, B. Venkata Subbarao alias Chinna Babu who had sent a woman to Dubai.

“The modus operandi of the gang is to identify women in financial crisis, send them to Gulf countries promising them lucrative jobs on tourist visas. Jyothi picks up the women at the airports and allegedly sends them to the customers . She shifts the victims to different houses every 15 days,” the SP said.

Police registered a case against Chinna Babu and Jyothi under Section 370 IPC, Mr. Navdeep told The Hindu.

M. Ravindranath Babu, SP, Krishna district said the Kalidindi police booked cases against an agent Ramakrishna and Jyothi, who had sent a woman and was trapped in Dubai for the last few months.

“Ramakrishna, a native of Vijayawada, was sending women to Gulf countries with the help of Jyothi. The victim will reach India in a couple of days,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

The DGP said police would issue a Red Notice to get Jyothi deported

“CID sleuths are trying to find out how many women were trapped, their whereabouts and other particulars,” Mr. Sawang added.