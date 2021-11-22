Police pay tributes to road accident victims

The police, in association with VHEEDU Road Safety NGO, paid tributes to the road accident victims on the World Day of Remembrance of Road Acccident Victims on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police T. Sarkar said that most of the road mishaps were occurring due to mistakes such as overspeeding, negligent driving and not following traffic rules.

“Many people are losing their lives and some are becoming handicapped. We request parents not to allow their under-age children to drive vehicles,” Mr. Sarkar said.

Volunteer Health Education and Economic Development Unit (VHEEDU) secretary Chandrakanth said that road accidents can be prevented by following traffic rules, and casualties can be minimised by responding and shifting the victims to hospital immediately.

Family members of the victims spoke at the condolence meeting about the trauma they had to go through after the death of their loved ones. Participants observed two minutes’ silence praying for peace to the souls of the accident victims.