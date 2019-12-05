Police launch drop-home service for stranded women

To help out women when stranded in the middle of the night, police have launched a special ‘drop-home’ service here on Wednesday. All one needs to do is dial police helpline 100. Immediately, a patrol vehicle with a woman police officer will reach the women and drop them safely at home. The service will be available between 9.00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m.

Launching the pilot ‘emergency drop-home service’ in the State, Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal said the rescue effort would be monitored online from the police control room by Special Branch Circle Inspector Srikanth. To start with, the service will be available in Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur towns and later extended to other parts in a phased manner to ensure a safe and secure environment to women.

“The patrol vehicles with police personnel, including a woman police officer, will have body-worn cameras so that women feel secure,” he said, adding that there was need for separate toll free number as too many helpline numbers will only lead to confusion.

Meanwhile, police recovered an identified body of a woman with a baby near Maddipadu. “We are in the process of establishing their identity,” the SP said.