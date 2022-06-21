Police guard all railway stations in Tirupati district

Personnel led by Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy standing guard at the Tirupati railway station on Monday, in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The police department threw a security blanket around the major railway stations in Tirupati district on Monday, in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district.

The pre-emptive warning issued by the department on Sunday to the youth not to be part of the bandh, since it had not been permitted, turned the protest into a low-key affair. As many as 500 civil policemen, 200 reserve policemen and Octopus teams were deployed at prominent junctions.

The police heightened surveillance at the railway station, APSRTC bus station, offices of various political parties and social organisations and watched the visitors from close quarters. Considering the importance of guarding railway stations in view of the Secunderabad incident, the police department fortified the other major railway stations in Tirupati district such as Renigunta, Gudur, Pakala and Chandragiri.