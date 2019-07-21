Police foil MRPS leader’s bid to take out padayatra

The police on Saturday foiled the attempt of MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga to take out a padayatra to the Secretariat at Velagapudi. He intended to submit a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on categorisation of SCs.

Late on Friday, the police issued orders prohibiting unlawful assembly by imposing restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 30 of the A.P. Police Act. Ignoring the restrictions, Mr. Krishna Madiga prepared to go ahead with his padayatra. He went to the market centre where he garlanded the statue of Babu Jagjeevan Ram.

Later, the police took him into custody and shifted him to a private hotel.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Krishna Madiga said categorisation was a long-pending issue, and several political parties had favoured it. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy too had promised to consider the demand, Mr. Krishna Madiga said, and added that he sought to remind him of his plighted word.

Ravela supports demand

In another press conference, BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu justified the MRPS demand. “The BJP supports categorisation of SCs. It can be made possible under Article 341 of the Constitution,” he said, and urged the State and Centre to take up the issue.