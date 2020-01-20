Police foil ‘Chalo Assembly’

The police on Monday foiled ‘Chalo Assembly’, ‘Jail Bharo’ and ‘Assembly siege’ planned by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi members and those who opposed the idea of three capitals.

Hundreds of villagers tried to lay siege to the Assembly protesting against three capitals proposal. The police took several persons into custody and shifted them to different places.

Tension prevailed in Mandadam, Thullur and other capital villages when members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) and activists of various political parties marched towards the Assembly demanding that the government retain the entire capital in Amaravati.

The police dispersed the mobs who made a bid to organise ‘Chalo Assembly’, ‘Jail Bharo’ and ‘Assembly muttadi’. Heavy police forces were mobilised on all the roads leading to the Assembly to prevent any untoward incident at the Assembly.

Traffic curbs

Except Secretariat and the High Court officials and staff, traffic was restricted on Prakasam Barrage. The officers and staff were requested to carry and display the ID cards, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Earlier, the police from the Krishna, Guntur and other districts served notices on the leaders of various political parties and detained them to prevent ‘Chalo Assembly’ and eruption of violence in the capital villages in view of the Assembly sessions.

Members of the APS and leaders of various political parties called for ‘Chalo Assembly’ and other protests during the three-day special Assembly session, which began on Monday.

The samithi and the political leaders appealed to the protesters to storm the Assembly and prevent the Assembly sessions and register their protest against partial shifting of the capital.