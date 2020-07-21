Andhra Pradesh

Police failed to act in time: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the Rajamahendravaram city police did not respond in time to the missing complaint lodged by the mother of a 16-year-old victim of gang-rape.

In an official release issued on Monday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan termed the incident ‘inhuman’ and questioned the role of the Disha police system in preventing such incidents.

“The gang-rape has occurred in Rajamahendravaram, where the State’s first police station was set up (in February, 2020). What are the Disha police doing in the city?” he wondered.

“The safety of women will be in peril if the police fail to stop atrocities by gangs. The police should consider the fear expressed by local people that the accused in the gang-rape case had links with ganja and drug trade in the city,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 12:19:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/police-failed-to-act-in-time-pawan-kalyan/article32143467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY