Police dog retires, felicitated for years of faithful service

A sniffer dog of labrador breed, Bindu was employed in VIP events and played a crucial role in maintaining peace during Brahmotsavams at many temples

Updated - June 11, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu felicitating a sniffer dog on its retirement day at a function held in Chittoor on Tuesday.

SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu felicitating a sniffer dog on its retirement day at a function held in Chittoor on Tuesday.

On the occasion of his retirement, the Chittoor District Armed Reserve Police on Tuesday held a ceremony to honour police dog Bindu, who has faithfully served the department for nearly eleven years.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, the chief guest, commended Bindu’s contributions to various police operations and felicitated him with garlands and a shawl. Additional SP G. Nageswara Rao oversaw the retirement proceedings. Bindu’s handler Mohan Raj was also present.

A sniffer dog of labrador breed, he was employed in VIP events and played a crucial role in maintaining peace during Brahmotsavams at significant temples like Kanipakam and Tirumala. He was also involved in various elections as part of police duties and received recognition for their outstanding service, including a gold medal at a police duty meet.

The retirement ceremony saw senior officials giving suggestions and insights to the dog squad personnel.

