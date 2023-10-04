HamberMenu
Police crack whip on criminals in Krishna, NTR districts in Andhra Pradesh

Rowdy, history and suspect sheets opened on 50 criminals in two districts; police to visit the houses of rowdy-sheeters to give counselling to their family members

October 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Staff, including three SIs were transferred from Penamaluru police station, says SP Joshua

Staff, including three SIs were transferred from Penamaluru police station, says SP Joshua | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Krishna district police, as part of the measures taken to control anti-social activities on NTR and Krishna district borders, identified about 50 criminals in the region.

Penamaluru police station of Krishna district, and Patamata police of the NTR Police Commissionerate, have stepped up vigil and enhanced patrolling to check crimes.

“Police opened rowdy, history and suspect sheets on 50 criminals involved in various cases. Rowdy sheets were opened against those booked in a gang war in an open place on Yenamalakuduru Donka Road two years ago and on those involved in a murder case at the bridge in the same village,” the police said.

“As there was no vigil on rowdy sheeters in Kanuru, Ashok Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Auto Nagar, Yanamalakuduru, Penamaluru, Ayyappanagar and other areas, criminals were creating panic on the district borders,” said a local A. Nageswara Rao.

Staff transfers

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua said that 24 staff, including three SIs of Penamaluru police station, were transferred, and the CI was replaced. A fresh batch has replaced them, he added.

“We will transfer the remaining staff shortly. A coordination meeting was conducted with the NTR Police Commissionerate, and counselling was given to the rowdy-sheeters and history-sheeters,” the SP said.

New police out-post

A new police out-post will also be set up at Yenamalakuduru village, and a separate crime station will be established, said SP Joshua

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P. Bhaskar Rao said the team led by Patamata CI, D. Kasi Viswanadh, visited the houses of a few criminals and gave counselling to their family members.

“Police will visit the houses of other rowdy-sheeters and history-sheeters, enquire about their movements and give counselling to their family members,” the ACP said.

Mr. Joshua said that a police sub-control would be arranged at Yanamalakuduru village, and the Crime Police Station of Penamaluru would be established separately.

Instructions have been given to the police of the district border to summon the criminals, track their movements and counsel them regularly, the SP said.

