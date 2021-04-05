Police counsel over 300 drug offenders

Start afresh and take care of your families, SP tells them

More than 300 drug offenders, smugglers, rowdy-sheeters and history sheeters, who were involved in ganja cases, were given counselling by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials on Sunday.

As part of operation ‘Naya Savera’, the SEB and the police bound over the drug peddlers and history sheeters and counselled them. Around 250 persons were summoned and counselled, Guntur Urban SP R.N. Ammireddy said.

“The rowdy-sheeters were warned not to indulge in illegal and criminal activities or cause harm to anybody, and were asked to take care of their families. We advised them not to fall into the trap of drugs and ruin their lives. If they mend their ways, the police will help them find opportunities to get settled,” Mr. Ammireddy said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said there were 150 drug peddlers in the city, out of which 70 offenders were counselled on Sunday.

“The Task Force personnel gave counselling to the drug offenders. If they do not mend their ways, police will extern them from the Commissionerate, and will recommend booking of PD Act against them,” Mr. Srinivasulu warned.

SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said that counselling will be given to the drug peddlers and smugglers across the State. “If necessary, SEB and the police will send the drug addicts to rehabilitation centres,” Mr. Brijlal said.