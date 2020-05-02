Police constable among four new COVID-19 cases in Anantapur

A police constable of Tadipatri Rural Police Station tested positive for coronavirus along with three others in the city on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 71.

Out of the 71 cases, while five persons have died, 24 were discharged. The remaining 42 are being treated at COVID-19 Hospitals in RDT Bathalapalli and KIMS Saveera in Anantapur.

Among the new positive cases is a 38-year-old male and son-in-law of Patient 24 from Settur, a 32-year-old police constable of Tadipatri, and an 18-year-old girl from Gooty, who had voluntarily got herself tested as she had hypothyroidism.

In Anantapur district, out of the 70 positive cases detected till Friday evening, 33 were from Hindupur Town, 17 from Anantapur City, five from Hindupur rural areas, two each from Settur and Anantapur Rural, one each from eight mandals and three from Kalyandurg Rural areas. There were 683 persons in the quarantine centres at 41 places in the district.

In all, 14 mandals and Urban Local Bodies reported positive cases, but only Anantapur Municipal limits and Hindupur Municipal Limits were in the Red Zone. There were 12 containment zones in the district with 17,896 households being constantly monitored, said Collector Gandham Chandrudu. The district has five testing facilities — four Truenat centres and one RT-PCR facility at VDRL Laboratory, and they cumulatively tested 5,781 samples and of them 3,094 were done in the VDRL Microbiology Lab.