Police Commissioner lauds contribution of Home Guards

Appreciating the work done Home Guards, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that the force has been supporting the police department in almost all the wings i.e. L&O, crime, traffic, acting up as drivers and computer operators.

He pointed out that they are also attending to important duties by providing security to VVIPs, festivals and important events and elections. “This organisation has become an inseparable vital organ in the body of the Police Department,” he said.

He was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of 57th Home Guards Organisation Raising Day here on Friday.

Speaking about its formation Mr. Meena said that the first Home Guards unit was established on December 6, 1946, in Bombay state during the turmoil period of civil disorders and communal riots.

The Home Guards organisation was reorganised in 1962 after the Sino- Indian war and it was established in Visakhapatnam city in the year 1963, as an auxiliary force with a strength of 440 to support the Police Department at the time of emergency and important duties.

At present, the total strength of Home Guards in the city is 1,087 (973 Male HG’s and 114 Women HG’s) including deputation duties.

The CP also said that reservation was being given to the Home Guards appearing for selections of police constables, besides age relaxation up to 32 years.

Demands

Meanwhile after the function, the Home Guards came up with their demands.

Appreciating, the enhancement of daily wages from ₹600 to ₹710, by the new government, they demanded that their pay be brought on par with the Telangana Home Guards.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that after becoming the CM, he would enhance our pay to ₹23,300 per month. Telangana is paying ₹22,300 and we are now receiving around ₹21, 300,” said N. Ramakrishna Yadav, vice-president of AP Amravati State Home Guard Welfare Association.

He also demanded that all Home Guards, who have completed 10 years of service, should be directly promoted as police constable, without going through the routine tests.

“All Home Guards and their family members should be brought under the Aarogya Bhadratha’ and our children should be brought under the serviceman quota,” he said.