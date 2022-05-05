Andhra Pradesh

Police check 128 flats in YSR Colony

City police conducted a cordon and search operation at the YSR Colony under Kothapeta Police Station limits and inspected 128 flats.

According to a release, the police inquired over 500 locals, verified the biometrics of 40 people among them through Iris scanning and identified four persons with a criminal history. Also, 87 motorcycles were checked. A total of 78 police personnel took part in the operation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2022 11:28:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/police-check-128-flats-in-ysr-colony/article65385766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY