Police check 128 flats in YSR Colony

Four with criminal history identified

City police conducted a cordon and search operation at the YSR Colony under Kothapeta Police Station limits and inspected 128 flats.

According to a release, the police inquired over 500 locals, verified the biometrics of 40 people among them through Iris scanning and identified four persons with a criminal history. Also, 87 motorcycles were checked. A total of 78 police personnel took part in the operation.