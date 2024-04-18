GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest accused in case related to attempt to murder on Jagan Mohan Reddy

Satish threw a stone on Mr. Reddy, which hit on his forehead, while participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting in Vijayawada on April 13

April 18, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Family members of Satish and Durga Rao, who were reportedly arrested by police in stone pelting case on Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wailing at the Courts Complex in Vijayawada on April 18.

Family members of Satish and Durga Rao, who were reportedly arrested by police in stone pelting case on Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wailing at the Courts Complex in Vijayawada on April 18. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The North Zone police of NTR Commissionerate on April 18 arrested Satish, who allegedly hurled a stone on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The accused would be produced in the court.

Police are trying to to find out whether any others were involved in the incident.

A resident of Vaddera Colony, Satish, threw the stone on the chief minister, while he was participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign at Dhabakotlu Centre in Ajitsingh Nagar, on April 13 evening.

TDP behind attack on Jagan, allege YSRCP leaders

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and former Minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, suffered injury in the attack. The stone hit on the forehead and on the left eyebrow of the chief minister, causing injuries.

Both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Srinivas underwent treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, on the same night.

Based on the complaint lodged by the MLA, the Ajitsingh Nagar police registered a case under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to Murder) and took up investigation.

More than 70 suspects grilled

Police who questioned about 70 suspects in the case, zeroed in on Satish, a daily wage labourer, and arrested him.

“Accused, who attacked on the chief minister during election campaign ‘Memantha Siddham’ has been arrested. We will produce the accused in the court,” Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu.

“Police are trying to find out whether any other accused were involved in the crime, and the motive for the attack,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

