Police, APSRTC launch detailed inquiry into Disha App complaint

The Eluru police have launched an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman aboard a Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada APSRTC bus in the early hours of Tuesday.

A woman passenger lodged a complaint through the Disha App while on the bus, alleging that a co-passenger, sitting in a seat behind her, had misbehaved with her. Following the directions of West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal, the Eluru III Town Police registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and commenced an investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dilip Kiran, who is investigating the case, said the victim resisted and raised an alarm in the bus, forcing the driver to stop the vehicle on the roadside.

The suspect was produced in court and the judged asked for a notice to be served on him under Section 41 CrPc and follow the directions of the High Court in the Section 354 (A) IPC case.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Visakhapatnam Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said on Wednesday that a departmental enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“As it was a non-AC Super Luxury bus, there was no CCTV camera installed inside the vehicle. The depot manager has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. We will take the statements of other passengers on the bus,” Mr. Danam said.

Mr. Dileep said that the police will record statements of the driver and conductor as well as those of the passengers that were travelling on the bus.