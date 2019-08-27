Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram works will resume from November: A.P. govt. whip

Polavaram project: work underway in West Godavari.

Polavaram project: work underway in West Godavari.   | Photo Credit: S. Rambabu

Govt. determined to complete project well ahead of stipulated time, says Samineeni Udaya Bhanu

Andhra Pradesh government whip Samineeni Udaya Bhanu has categorically stated that the construction works relating to the Polavaram project will resume from November, soon after the rainy season. The government was determined to complete the project well ahead of the stipulated time, he told the media on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had called for reverse tendering of the project works only with an intention to “expose the financial irregularities committed during the previous Telugu Desam Party rule”, he said. The reverse tendering would inject more transparency and accountability in the spending of funds, he said. Though the Central government was the sanctioning authority, it did not mean that the funds could be spent indiscriminately. The Chief Minister was determined to take forward the project works in a more judicious manner. Even the Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, which had been served with the exit notice, could take part in the reverse tendering, if it desired so, he said.

In reply to a question, he said former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad had brought “ignominy” to political leaders by his “mean and shameful act of taking Assembly furniture and laptops to his home”. A detailed probe should be ordered into the entire episode and the guilty severely punished, he said.

