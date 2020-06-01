Andhra Pradesh

‘Polavaram, Veligonda water for farmers soon’

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar inspecting the Srisailam Dam in Kurnool district on Monday.

Prakasam district will get water by September-end, says Irrigation Minister

The State government is committed to early completion of the Polavaram and Veligonda irrigation projects and provide water to farmers, Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar has said.

“Prakasam district will get water in September from the Veligonda project,” the Irrigation Minister said after visiting Srisailam Dam on Monday.

Mr. Anil Kumar, along with Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, inspected the minor repair works being undertaken on the dam structure.

They entered the tunnel of Srisailam Dam and took stock of the entire functioning of the gates with Superintending Engineer S. Chandrasekhar Rao who gave a detailed account to both the Ministers.

“The head regulator project work at Veligonda will be completed by the year-end and water will be provided to farmers to fulfil the ‘Jalayagnam’ dream of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” said Mr. Anil Kumar, adding that farmers in Prakasam, Kadapa and Nellore districts would also get water from Veligonda project this year.

Head regulator works

The Minister also inspected the head regulator works at Kollam Vagu. “These works will be completed by June 25. The remaining project work up to 250 meters will also be finished to ensure water supply to Prakasam district farmers by the September-end,” he said.

Rehabilitation package

The second tunnel work up to 7.5 km would be completed within 18 months and it would serve 1.18 lakh acres of ayacut.

The rehabilitation package would be also given to the project oustees by the time the project works are completed, he said.

