Polavaram project construction work resumes as Jaypee group regrets for disrupting sand supply

Work at diaphragm and spillway has resumed with 250 tippers supplying the sand 24x7

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JP Ventures) has expressed its regret for the grinding halt of ongoing work at the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district after it had seized the movements of 250 sand-laden tippers downstream the project site near Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation project area in East Godavari district on March 22.

As a result, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) had to stop the work at Diaphragm and Spillway of the Polavaram project on Tuesday, wasting the working hours of nearly 2,000 workforce on the site.

In an official release issued late night on Tuesday, JP Ventures stated, “We sincerely regret the temporary stoppage of the work for the high priority project — Polavaram irrigation project. There was a misunderstanding by our district staff that the sand was being excavated illegally”.

Work resumed

Polavaram Project Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu told The Hindu that the collection and transportation of sand downstream of the Polavaram project has been resumed from March 23.

“We are now in a very crucial phase of the work as the scheduled work in need of sand should be done before the commencement of monsoon. Presently, the sand is required to fill the gap (23-metre depth and 200-metre width) that was affected at the Diaphragm during the previous cyclones. The work affected on Tuesday was mandated to be completed on a war footing basis as per the Dam Design Review Panel”.

Speaking to The Hindu, East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has said that the hurdle to collect the sand from the Godavari has been settled on Tuesday night, as Jaypee group has learnt its mistake and regretted the inconvenience.

According to the ‘Free Sand Policy’ of the State government, MEIL is entitled to excavate and collect the sand from the river Godavari up to 10km distance up to Pattisam village from the Polavaram project site. On the other hand, the sand must be collected from the downstream of the project as the upstream area has been submerged.