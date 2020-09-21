Polavaram: early releaseof funds by Centre sought

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar and MPs P.V. Mithun Reddy, Lavu Krishnadevarayalu and Gorantla Madhav met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday and requested him to sanction nearly ₹4,000 crore which the Central government is due to give towards reimbursement of the expenditure incurred by the State on the construction of the Polavaram project.
They also apprised Mr. Shekhawat of the projects on the River Krishna that will be beneficial to the Rayalaseema region.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Anil Kumar said he asked the Union Minister to extend financial support to the pending projects and those proposed to be undertaken.
He stated that Mr. Shekhawat responded positively to the request and attributed the delay in the release of funds to the crisis precipitated by COVID.
The Minister said the Polavaram project works, including the relief and rehabilitation of a large number of displaced families, were going on at a brisk pace as per Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's resolve to complete it by the end of 2021. The Union Minister said the fresh schedule of the apex council meeting would be intimated soon. Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das was also present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath