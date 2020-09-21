Polavaram: early releaseof funds by Centre sought

A team of Minister, MPs meet Union Minister

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar and MPs P.V. Mithun Reddy, Lavu Krishnadevarayalu and Gorantla Madhav met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Monday and requested him to sanction nearly ₹4,000 crore which the Central government is due to give towards reimbursement of the expenditure incurred by the State on the construction of the Polavaram project.

They also apprised Mr. Shekhawat of the projects on the River Krishna that will be beneficial to the Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Anil Kumar said he asked the Union Minister to extend financial support to the pending projects and those proposed to be undertaken.

He stated that Mr. Shekhawat responded positively to the request and attributed the delay in the release of funds to the crisis precipitated by COVID.

The Minister said the Polavaram project works, including the relief and rehabilitation of a large number of displaced families, were going on at a brisk pace as per Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's resolve to complete it by the end of 2021. The Union Minister said the fresh schedule of the apex council meeting would be intimated soon. Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das was also present.