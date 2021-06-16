Andhra Pradesh

Plea to regularise jobs of contract teachers

Andhra Pradesh SC and ST Teachers’ Association State president Samala Simhachalam on Tuesday urged the State government to regularise the services of all 3,500 cluster resources personnel working at various schools under the control of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

In a press release, he said that they could not be absorbed as regular employees even after completing ten years of service. “In spite of th eir dedicated work at par with other teachers, they are still on a contract basis. They are getting meagre salaries. The government should come to their rescue and ensure a decent livelihood for them,” Mr.Simhachalam said.


