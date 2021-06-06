Plea to hike Polavaram R&R package

The Adivasi Mahasabha has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his poll promise of offering additional relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package for the displaced families of the Polavaram irrigation project in East and West Godavari districts.

The Adivasi Mahasabha is a Kakinada-based organisation working for tribal rights. In a release issued on Sunday, its legal adviser Ainavarapu Suryanarayana said: “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced ₹10 lack R&R package for each family against ₹6.86 lakh if he was voted to power. He had completed two years in power but he did not even bother about the issue. The compensation of ₹6.86 lakh was fixed as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.“The Chief Minister should clarify his stand on the issue,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.