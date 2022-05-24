Plans to draw visitors to Gandhi Hill sought

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has asked the engineering wing officials to come up with plans for the development works at Gandhi Hill to attract more visitors. Mr. Swapnil along with VMC officials inspected Gandhi Hill on Monday.

He asked the officials to convene a meeting with members of the Gandhi Hill Foundation and draw plans to introduce more facilities and attractions atop the hill.

He said that the hill would be promoted as a plastic-free zone and visitors would be educated at the entrance about the same.

Later, Mr. Swapnil visited B.R.P. Road, Ganapathi Rao Road, Nehru Road and others. Upon finding stray cattle on the roads, he asked officials to ensure that the owners of the cattle do not let them onto the roads.