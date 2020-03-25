Pilgrims from Nellorestranded in Kashi

A group of pilgrims from here are clueless on returning as the Centre imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

In all, 27 members of the group had left for Kashi from here on March 16. Everything went off well till March 22 when Prime Minister announced the ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, forcing them to postpone their journey by the Ganga-Kaveri Express.

They were hoping to return to Andhra Pradesh during this week.

“We did not come prepared for an extended stay in Varanasi. Police personnel are forcing us to confine ourselves to a lodge,” complained Sujathamma, a member of the party, while speaking to The Hindu on the phone.

“With almost all eateries closing down, we are finding it difficult to get even one square meal a day,” complained Seshamma who has gone to the pilgrim centre to perform rituals to propitiate her ancestors.

Language problem

Language problem has only added to the woes of the pilgrims.

“'We will be grateful if the authorities arrange for our safe return at the earliest,” said another pilgrim Vijayalakshmi in an emotion-choked voice.