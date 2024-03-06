Pilgrim footfall picks up in Srikalahasti and Srisailam ahead of Maha Shivaratri

March 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NANDYAL

With only a day to go for the Maha Shivaratri festival, the pilgrim footfall is gradually picking up at the Saivite shrines of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district and Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Many devotees trek from the foot of the Srisailam hillock to reach the temple atop the hill and offer prayers on the auspicious day, clad in saffron clothes.

Special Puja was performed to the deity of Chandiswara Swamy on the sixth day of the Brahmotsavam, followed by Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam in the temple. ‘Pushpa Pallaki Seva’ was performed in the evening, when the deities were carried in a flower-bedecked palanquin.

At the Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the deity of Somaskanda Murthy was carried in a procession on Vyaghra Vahanam. A special celestial bath (abhishekam) was given to the idols with milk, curd, honey, fruit juices and sandalwood paste.

The TTD has announced that Maha Shivaratri will be observed on March 8 (Friday) at the temple — ‘Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam’ of ‘Mahanyasa’ will be performed on Friday morning from 2.30 a.m. to 4.30 a.m.; Shiva Parvati Kalyanam will be performed on March 9 (Saturday) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Married couples can participate in the event by paying ₹250 per ticket.

The rush is also expected to rise at the famed Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Srikalahasti town, with devotees scheduled to visit the shrine from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in large numbers by Friday.