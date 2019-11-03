Police destroy illicit liquor, arrest 30

The police on Saturday raided the illicit distillation units brewing country liquor in the district and arrested 30 persons involved in the activity, and destroyed 10,185 litres of mix ready for distillation, a press release said. The police seized 379 liquor bottles, 128 litres of liquor, and 73 sachets of liquor meant for sale in Karnataka. About 200 police personnel took part in the raids that began at 5 a.m. and continued till 10 a.m.