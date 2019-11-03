Andhra Pradesh

Police destroy illicit liquor, arrest 30

Police personnel destroying a liquid stored at an illicit distillation unit in Anantapur on Saturday.

Police personnel destroying a liquid stored at an illicit distillation unit in Anantapur on Saturday.  

more-in

The police on Saturday raided the illicit distillation units brewing country liquor in the district and arrested 30 persons involved in the activity, and destroyed 10,185 litres of mix ready for distillation, a press release said. The police seized 379 liquor bottles, 128 litres of liquor, and 73 sachets of liquor meant for sale in Karnataka. About 200 police personnel took part in the raids that began at 5 a.m. and continued till 10 a.m.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 7:33:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pic-briefly/article29868793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY