Physically challenged couple try to sell baby to make ends meet

With the COVID-19 pandemic robbing their livelihood, a physically challenged couple, Chinna Muthalappa and Sunitha, tried to sell their eight-month-old baby girl to a nomadic group, at Bucherlla village of Roddam mandal in the district.

It is said that the couple, who live hand to mouth, are finding the going tough as they are unable to make ends meet for the last four months.

The villagers, sensing the clandestine operation, confronted them and restored the baby to the parents, and provided the couple some immediate financial and material help.

ICDS promises support

They further reported the matter to the government officials on Saturday, following which the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials visited the village, met the couple, and promised them all kind of support under various government programmes.

ICDS Project Director Chinmay Devi told The Hindu that they had obtained a written statement from the mother of the child about the incident, and counselled the family against doing so in the future.

The officials had also taken a self-affidavit from the couple, holding them criminally responsible if they resorted to such act in the future.

The villagers told the officials that except for pension, the couple were not a beneficiary under any government scheme.

Upon finding the mother addicted to alcohol, which was hampering the growth of the child, the ICDS officials decided to keep her under watch of the Mahila Samrakshana employee of the Village Secretariat and an ASHA worker till she kicked the habit.