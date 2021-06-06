Andhra Pradesh

Philanthropist honouredfor feeding the poor

Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas felicitating philanthropist Sura Srinivasa Rao in Srikakulam on Sunday   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Collector J. Nivas has said that giving back to society when people are in distress would ensure real happiness to everyone.

He felicitated philanthropist and businessman Sura Srinivasa Rao who provided food to the poor and patients in RIMS and GEMS hospitals for the last one month. Mr. Rao supplied essentials to nearly 2,000 people in Kushalpuram of Etcherla mandal.

Mr. Nivas said that Mr. Rao had inspired many others and made them to take up service activities in their respective localities.

Mr. Rao said that many people suffered financially due to hospital expenditures and loss of livelihood caused by lockdown.


