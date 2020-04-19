Perform tests on people identifiedin the door-to-door survey: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to focus their attention on the 32,000 people who have been identified in the door-to-door survey and conduct COVID-19 tests on them.

Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts needed special attention, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a review meeting on Sunday.

The Chief Minister further asked the officials to initiate steps to provide insurance to the ward / village volunteers, ASHA and sanitary workers. “All the frontline employees should have insurance coverage,” he added.

Hospitals’ upkeep

Stressing the need for maintaining cleanliness in the hospitals, the Chief Minister asked the officials to conduct a special drive once in two days to keep them tidy.

The Chief Minister used a mask made by DWCRA groups under the supervision of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

Distribution of masks

The officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that they were distributing three masks per person in the red zones on priority basis. They also informed him that 539 tests per million had been conducted without using the rapid kits. The State stood second in the country with regard to the COVID-19 tests performed. Rajasthan topped the list with 685 tests, they added.

“The number of tests will witness a rise in the next couple of days. Arrangements have been made to conduct 17,500 tests per day,” the officials said.