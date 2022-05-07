Andhra Pradesh

People look for change of guard in Andhra: Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu

TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses gathering during Baadude-Baadudu campaign, in Kakinada city, on May 6. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 7 said people were eager to see a change of government in the State.

The TDP chief took to his Twitter handle to inform about ‘an overwhelming public response’ to his three-day visit to seven districts in 21 Assembly constituencies, undertaken by him as part of a campaign kicked off by his party against the “heavy taxation’ [‘Baadude Baadudu’] policy of the YSR Congress party in the State.

He said anger and anguish brewing in the public against the ruling party was palpable as a large number of people came out and spoke against the ‘unbearable burden’ of the taxes imposed on them by the State. He said people were looking for a “change of guard” and it also reflected the commitment of the TDP ‘ thammullu’ [brothers] to the cause of the reconstruction of the State.

He said there were instances of entire villages joining the TDP rallies taken out to denounce the “anti-people’ policies of the government. He thanked the party cadre and other supporters who participated with great enthusiasm in the protest programme.


